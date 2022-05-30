Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $375.60.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

