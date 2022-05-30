Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

