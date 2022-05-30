Cowen Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $194.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $405.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.93. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

