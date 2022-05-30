Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Raised to $9.00 at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $645.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.