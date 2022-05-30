Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Raised to $9.00 at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.72.
Shares of Baozun stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $645.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
