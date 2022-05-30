Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of BFRI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.