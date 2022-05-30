Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.31. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,235 shares of company stock worth $54,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

