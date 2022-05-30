Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

