Piper Sandler Trims Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price to $16.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.