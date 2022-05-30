Piper Sandler Trims Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price to $16.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.