Citigroup Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $223.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

