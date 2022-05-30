Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.35.

BIDU stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

