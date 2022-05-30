Wedbush Trims Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price to $7.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

