Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $675.92.

AVGO opened at $583.28 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

