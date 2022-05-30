Oppenheimer Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $13.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of AVDL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

