Craig Hallum Cuts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $15.50

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

