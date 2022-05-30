Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
