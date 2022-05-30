Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

