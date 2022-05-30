Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $125.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

