Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Expands By 65.9%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 512,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.6 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $72.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

