Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

