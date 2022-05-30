Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

TCX stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.38 million, a PE ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. Tucows has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

