Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
TCX stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.38 million, a PE ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. Tucows has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.