The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

