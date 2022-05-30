Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.
NYSE:GCO opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco by 119.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
