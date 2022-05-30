Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco by 119.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

