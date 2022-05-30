FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

NYSE FLT opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

