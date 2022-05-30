Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

BDC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Belden has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

