Analyzing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and Its Peers

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -37.85% -1,420.09% -5.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 784 3362 5063 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.62%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.52 Creek Road Miners Competitors $880.03 million -$10.34 million -32.43

Creek Road Miners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creek Road Miners competitors beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

