Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

89.4% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.56%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 6.53 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -16.23 Nextdoor $192.20 million 5.78 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Nextdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

