Head to Head Survey: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ring Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $196.31 million 2.48 $3.32 million $0.22 20.77 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Ring Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ring Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ring Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ring Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy 13.11% 14.87% 6.22% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Risk & Volatility

Ring Energy has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ring Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

