Head to Head Contrast: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 0.59% 1.16% 0.79% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuinStreet and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Baosheng Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.06 $23.56 million $0.07 159.88 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.87 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

