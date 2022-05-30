The Arena Group (AREN) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Arena Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Arena Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 396 1864 2676 77 2.49

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 47.11%. Given The Arena Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% The Arena Group Competitors 38.45% 2.77% 4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -3.72 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.35

The Arena Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Arena Group competitors beat The Arena Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

