United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Shares of URI stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.30. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $262.76 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

