Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $16.01 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

