Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

