Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Expensify stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. Expensify has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Expensify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

