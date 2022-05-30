Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.