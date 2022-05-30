Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.