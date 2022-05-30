Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at $61,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,911.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.