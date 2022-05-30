Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

FLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

FLMN stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $646.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

