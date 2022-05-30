Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.55.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

