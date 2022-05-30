TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TriState Capital stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in TriState Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,045,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TriState Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 425,906 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

