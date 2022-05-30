Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Blucora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

