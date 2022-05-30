StockNews.com Lowers Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Viasat has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Viasat by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.