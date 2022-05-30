Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.95.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day moving average is $386.84.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.