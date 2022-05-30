Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 309,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

