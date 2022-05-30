Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.