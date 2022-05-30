Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $264.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.25.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
