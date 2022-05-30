Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $264.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.25.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

