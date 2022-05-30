Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $233.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

