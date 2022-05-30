Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.79)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 198.33 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.78.

Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

