Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from $57,350.00 to $66.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

