Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($271.28) to €260.00 ($276.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($228.72) to €217.00 ($230.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($167.02) to €169.00 ($179.79) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

