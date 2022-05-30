CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target Lowered to 90.00 at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

